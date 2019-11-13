Away Is Heralding the Revamped Amex Green With Some Limited Edition Luggage

The revamped American Express Green Card is one of our favorite new entry-level travel rewards credit cards, and it’s without a doubt one of the most attractive cards you can add to your wallet. So it makes sense that American Express would partner with luggage juggernaut Away to launch a limited-edition suitcase showcasing the Amex Green’s signature mint color scheme.



Interestingly, the shell of the suitcase is an understated asphalt, with the custom green being limited to the zipper and the trim immediately surrounding it. I do wish Away would have offered a fully mint green suitcase for this collaboration, but I have to admit that the bags they did release are maybe the most handsome looking pieces of Away luggage I’ve ever seen.



The collaboration is available now in all four of Away’s standard bag sizes, though interestingly, none of them are available with a built-in battery like Away’s standard carry-ons. Unlike some of Away’s limited-edition partnerships though, these bags don’t carry a price premium. They’re priced just like any other Away bag; they just look nicer.