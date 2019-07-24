Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Throw on your best pair of sunglasses, it is time to join the Squirtle Squad. Funko Pop! finally released their Squirtle vinyl for preorder. Who doesn’t want to own the cutest and, quite frankly, best water-type Pokemon? The wide black eyes are a little disconcerting, but not demonic like that SpongeBob Funko we wrote about earlier this summer.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we know this Squirtle is already a best-seller on Amazon, just one week after his debut. The Funko is currently at the top of Amazon’s Best Sellers in Action Figures list (along with a ton of other Funko Pop! vinyls).

You can preorder the Funko Pop! Pokemon – Squirtle now and it will ship out around September 1, 2019. And if you don’t already have them, Pikachu, Charmander, and Bulbasaur are already available from Funko Pop! to round out Ash’s original squad (no disrespect to Caterpie and Pidgeotto).