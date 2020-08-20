Pre-Order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PS4 and PS5 | $60 | Best Buy

Pre-Order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | $60 | Best Buy

Advertisement

After announcing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on April 29, Ubisoft cruelly forced us to wait an entire day for the trailer. But boy, was it worth it. Much like we’ve seen in the Egypt-backdropped Assassin’s Creed Origins and the Greek-inspired Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Valhalla takes us on a journey through an original story featuring Norse mythology and ... wait for it ... VIKINGS.

Advertisement

If those crazy, brolic, bearded, drunk bastards on boats give you life and you want to join them, you’ll get the chance to when it drops November 17 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Console buyers are promised a free upgrade to next-gen versions on their respective platforms.

As with any Assassin’s Creed launch, Ubisoft vomited out a ton of different versions you can buy, each entitling you to more physical and digital extras the more you spend. Save for the Collector’s Edition (Ubisoft-exclusive) and the physical Ultimate Edition with the Steelbook case (GameStop-exclusive), you’ll get the same bonuses no matter where you buy.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Standard Edition

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re not sure whether you’ll buy the DLC right away, you’ll probably want to just pick up the standard edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. No matter where you buy, Ubisoft is offering up early and free access to the Way of the Berserker story mission for pre-ordering.



Advertisement

Other Retailers:



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Steelbook

Image : Ubisoft

Advertisement

Add $50 on top of the standard edition’s price and you’ll get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition. The main benefit is the season pass, offering you all the DLC Ubisoft is planning down the road in one easy package. This is for those who know they won’t be able to pull themselves from their viking raiding parties. Also built into the cost is a Steelbook case, a nice collector’s item in its own right.



Advertisement

Other Retailers:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition (Physical)

Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Available exclusively at GameStop, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition’s physical release packs a unique Steelbook cover, the season pass, and the Ultimate Pack featuring Berserker items for your ship, settlement, and self.



Advertisement

Other Retailers (Digital):



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With Ragnarok Edition, you’ll get a real-life Eivor statuette, where he poses like a badass with his battle-ax, plus an even exclusive-ier Steelbook cover, which I happen to think is the best. And it better had be: This Best Buy exclusive runs you $150. You’ll get the season pass with that, too.



Advertisement

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Collector’s Edition

Image : Ubisoft

Advertisement

Whew, there’s a lot to dig through if you buy this version. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Collector’s Edition is a $200 behemoth packed with tons of physical extras.



Full Game

Steelbook Case

Ultimate Berserker Pack (Gear, Ship, and Settlement Upgrades)

Set of Runes for Gear Upgrades

Collector’s Case

Eivor w/ Raven and Dane Axe Statuette

3 Concept Art Lithographs

Official Soundtrack

Certificate of Authenticity

Exclusive ‘The Way of the Berserker’ mission

Unfortunately, this Ubisoft Store exclusive is not currently available, but be on the lookout for more pre-order opportunities as we sail toward the November 17 release date.