Photo: Amazon

Anker’s portable projectors are pretty great on-the-go cinemas, but as we’ve covered before, there’s a yawning gap between the company’s original Nebula Capsule and the new Nebula Capsule II and Capsule Max. A new mid-range entry in the line aims to change that.

Advertisement

Eschewing the can-shaped design of the rest of the capsules in favor of a more rectangular profile, the Nebula Apollo is essentially an original Nebula Capsule, but with the Capsule II’s 200 ANSI lumens of brightness, compared to the Capsule’s 100. It has the same (somewhat outdated) Android OS, the same 480p standard definition sensor, and the same connections and screen mirroring support. The picture quality won’t blow anyone away, but it’s perfectly sufficient for an outdoor movie, and the added brightness should go a long way towards making the image pop.



At its $380 MSRP, it’s priced right between the $300 Capsule and the $470 Capsule Max with its 720p sensor, but for a limited time, you can get it for $330 at launch with promo code APOLLOGO.