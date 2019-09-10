Photo: Amazon

Earlier this year, Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 1 promised laptop charging speeds in a wall charger only slightly larger than Apple’s 5W iPhone charger. But today, on new iPhone day, they’ve truly made good on that promise with the PowerPort III Nano.



While it only pumps out 18W compared to the Atom’s 30W, the PowerPort III Nano has enough oomph to max out your iPhone’s charging speeds when paired with a USB-C to Lightning cable. It’s also quite a bit smaller than the Atom, presenting a 1.08" x 1.18" face, down from 1.5" x 1.6". Anker hasn’t revealed the length of the charger, and we don’t have one in hand to measure, but it does appear slightly longer than Apple’s 5W charger, though not dramatically so. But what really matters is that it’s smaller across all dimensions than Apple’s 18W fast charger (which is included with the iPhone 11 Pro), and $9 cheaper to boot.

Advertisement

The PowerPort III Nano is available now for $20, with delivery in time for the new iPhones.

