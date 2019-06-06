Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Amazon already sells pretty much all the clothes you need, but now, they’re selling clothes you didn’t even know you needed, because they didn’t previously exist. The retail giant’s new fashion endeavor, The Drop, just, uh, dropped its ever collection of relatively affordable streetwear in collaboration with style influencer Paola Alberdi.



What makes this whole launch particularly intriguing is that the limited-edition line—and all subsequent releases—is only available to buy for 30 hours, after which the clothes will probably never be sold again. That’s because every item from each Drop is made-to-order in an effort to reduce waste (hence why it takes two to three weeks to ship your order; the clothes are literally being made from scratch). And items still can sell out within the 30 hour allotment, due to limited availability of the fabrics.

The Drop will launch new collections with new influencers every few weeks; you can keep up to date on when drops will happen using by following their Instagram account and/or signing up for text alerts. In the meantime, The Drop does offer a few Staples, aka more basic style offerings, that are available all the time.

There are still a few hours left to shop Alberdi’s collection, which includes breezy cotton blazers and shorts, as well as several floaty tops, before it disappears forever. After that, we’ll just be waiting for the other shoe, or shirt, or skirt, whatever, to drop.

