Amazon’s ever-expanding Echo line is getting a new member in June: the $90 Echo Show 5.



With a 5.5" 480p display, the Show 5 is closer to the size of the Echo Spot than the 10" Echo Show, but its widescreen aspect ratio is better suited for video-focused skills. Of course, it’ll work with all the same Alexa skills as any other Echo device, and the screen allows you to watch videos from a variety of services, or even tune into a live view from a compatible home security camera or baby monitor.

Photo: Amazon

The Show 5's most unique (and most telling) feature is focused on privacy. In addition to a standard electronic button that will disable the device’s microphones and camera, the Show 5 also includes a physical switch that will cover the camera lens with a shutter. If you’ve been wanting a screen-equipped Echo device, but are uncomfortable with inviting an internet-connected camera into your home, this is a much nicer solution than covering the lens with tape.

Preorders are live now for $90, and the device will release on June 26.