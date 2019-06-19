Photo: Amazon

The Kindle Oasis set a high water mark for the e-reader market (both in terms of price and quality) when it was released in 2017, and now, a new version is adding an oft-requested feature for Kindle owners: adjustable color temperature.



If, like me, you like to read your Kindle in bed at night, you know that its blue-tinted backlight isn’t the easiest on the eyes. Now, with the swipe of an onscreen slider, you’ll be able to adjust the color temperature of the page from daylight white to a warm, pleasant amber, or any of 24 settings in-between the two.

Otherwise, it’s the same Kindle Oasis you know, love, and can’t afford. Its 7" screen is larger and sharper than any other Kindle’s, and its front light is based on an array of 25 LEDs, compared to just five for the cheaper Paperwhite. It also retains its IPX8 waterproofing so you can read in the bathtub without a white knuckle grip, and is the only Kindle still in the lineup with actual page turn buttons. Preorders are open now starting at $250, with release slated for July 24.