Don’t look now, but Amazon’s latest Fire TVs are starting to get high-end features, starting with the newly released 55" model. Made in conjunction with Toshiba, the new 55" Fire TV is the first in Amazon’s line to get Dolby Vision.

And yes, that’s a big deal.

Dolby Vision offers so much more than the standard HDR we see in most 4K TVs nowadays. Lifehacker says Dolby VIsion offers “a wider range of color luminance” and supports “a possible 68 billion colors it can use, where HDR10 has a little over one billion.”

You can order the 55" model right now for $450, with smaller 43" and 50" versions arriving at the end of the month, priced at $330 and $380.

And as you’d expect from any smart product from Amazon, these new TVs will play well with those Echo devices currently in your home.

The big takeaway: cheap TVs are getting really good. In fact, comparably specced, TCL Roku-powered sets were selling for at least $100 more last year.

Be sure to keep these on your radar as Prime Day is coming, sooner than you think.