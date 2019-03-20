Photo: Amazon

While not as...splashy...as the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite unveiled late last year, Amazon just quietly rolled out a new entry level Kindle that finally brings a lit screen to the entire e-reader lineup.



That new front light isn’t quite as advanced as the Paperwhite’s, utilizing four LEDs instead of the Paperwhite’s five and the Oasis’s 12, but it should be plenty bright to read in bed at night. It also adds Bluetooth and Audible support, so you can listen to a book on your Bluetooth headphones, and immediately pick up where you left off in the text version when you want to read.

Otherwise, not much has changed here. It still utilizes the same, lower resolution 167 PPI e-ink touchscreen screen, compared to the book-like 300 PPI screens of the other models, and there’s still no cellular model to download books on the go. Personally, we’d recommend spending the extra $40 for the Paperwhite, but $90 is surely an enticing entry price.

For a limited time, purchasers of the new Kindle will get three months of free Kindle Unlimited. Just make sure you see this banner on the product page: