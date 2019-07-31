Image: Amazon

Your Prime membership now has yet another perk: Access to Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe. Yes, Jeff Bezos wants to pick out your clothes, ladies.



Available on the Amazon app, Personal Shopper will curate up to 8 items monthly based on users’ Style Profile, a survey where you can indicate your style, brand, fit, and budget preferences. Users can choose which of the monthly selections they’d like to test out before they ship, and once they do ship, there’s 7-day try-on period before committing to a purchase—arguably the biggest perk of Personal Shopper. Subscribers only be charged for what they decide to keep, and all returns are free and easy with a re-sealable package and pre-paid label.

According to Amazon, selections are made via “combination of technology innovation and a personalized human touch,” so it’s not just an algorithm taking over your closets. Amazon says their (human) stylists are from “varied backgrounds in the fashion, retail, editorial, styling and creative fields. They are trained to select items and styles based on fit, color, styling, seasonal and current trends.”

Meanwhile, Amazon’s fashion inventory is nothing if not extensive; stylists will be making their selections for shoppers from a pool of over half a million items across thousands of brands including 7 for All Mankind, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, AG Adriano Goldschmid, Rebecca Taylor, Champion, adidas, Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, and more.

Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe will cost Prime members an additional $5 per month, which entitles them to one monthly styling. (Sorry, dudes, this service is for women’s styles only for now.) Users will have the option to tell stylists what they’re looking for in an upcoming styling—like, for instance, if you’d like an outfit for an upcoming special event like a wedding—otherwise, items will be chosen based on the Style Profile, which can be adjusted at any time. The Personal Shopper subscription can also be canceled at any time, if you decide you’d rather do your own shopping, thank you very much.