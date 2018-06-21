Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Amazon just accidentally let slip that its fourth annual Prime Day event will seemingly last 36 hours, starting at noon on Monday, July 16, and running all the way through Tuesday the 17th, as first spotted by TechRadar. That’s a bit later than in previous years, and still nearly a month off, but you can go ahead and bookmark our 2018 Prime Day Hub, where we’ll be collecting all the best deals. And in the meantime, here’s everything else you need to know to be ready:

This one should be fairly obvious, but to take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can start a 30 day trial right here, which will last you through Prime Day without costing you a dime. Just note that after your trial period ends, you’ll be charged for a full year’s membership unless you cancel beforehand.

In addition to free two day shipping, a deep catalog of streaming video, and access to exclusive deals, there are a ton of Prime benefits you might not know about, so you should probably sign up anyway.

After the disaster that was the inaugural Prime Day, Amazon seems to have gotten better control of its inventory, and we haven’t seen too many deals sell out nearly instantly in recent years. That said, most of the best deals on Prime Day won’t last very long, and every second counts, so make sure your 1-Click settings are up to date. This is doubly important because of Amazon’s focus on...

While these seem to have been deemphasized over the past year, we fully expect that some Prime Day deals will be exclusive to Alexa, meaning you’ll have to order with your voice, a process that requires your aforementioned 1-Click settings to be set up properly. If you don’t have an Amazon Echo, Fire Tablet, or Fire TV available, you can always use the Echo button in your Amazon app.

Come Early, Come Often

Last year, Amazon offered a lot of its best Prime Day deals during a two-week lead-up period, before running them again on the day itself. Many of these early access deals lasted longer in early access than they did on Prime Day, so you should definitely keep an eye on Kinja Deals in the weeks leading up to the big day to score some of the best deals early.

Other Retailers

Other major retailers like Walmart, Jet, Target, and Best Buy will likely get in on the action by matching or even beating Amazon’s prices on certain high profile deals. Again, availability for a lot of these promotions could be spotty, so it’s worth making sure you remember your account passwords for these sites, and updating your payment and shipping information.

Prime Day is overwhelming, and hopefully you have better things to do on a Tuesday than sort through thousands of deals to find a few that are actually worth it. But Kinja Deals’ entire team will be sorting through the deluge all day long (and every other day of the year, for that matter), so follow them on Twitter and Facebook, join their community driven Facebook deal-finding group, and sign up for their email newsletter to keep up with the Prime Day madness.