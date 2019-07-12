Graphic: Amazon

Prime Day 2019 - The Kinja Deals Hub We're rounding up all of the best deals, all throughout Prime Day

Prime Day kicks off at 3AM ET on Monday (and yes, we’ll be up for the start of it), but if you want to start planning out your purchases, Amazon just unveiled a huge list of the upcoming deals.



While the rundown is light on specific prices, it gives us a pretty solid ideas of the categories and brands that the 48 hour sale holiday will focus on. Of course, we don’t expect that this is an exhaustive list, and there will surely be thousands of additional Lightning deals beyond these major sales, and we’ll be sorting through them to bring you the best ones on our Twitter feed and our Lightning Deal Live Blog. See you bright and early on Monday!

We’ve excerpted some of the deals from Amazon’s press release below, but you can read the rest here.

Editor’s Note: Some Amazon devices not included in this list, like the Echo Dot and Fire TV Recast, are already on sale.

Electronics

Save up to 50% on Select Sony LED Smart TVs

Save big on Samsung QLED 65" TV

Save up to 50% on select PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories

Save $120 on Portal from Facebook with Alexa Built-in, just $79

Save on select productivity monitors, accessories and networking products

Save on select Chromebooks

Save up to 50% on select PC streaming equipment

Save $50 on the all-new ecobee Smart Thermostat with Alexa Built-in, just $199

Save 30% on connected home devices

Save big on select SanDisk and WD storage and memory products

Save 30% on select Phone Cases and Accessories

Save up to 40% on headphones from top brands

Fashion

Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas curated her #PrimeDayPicks across Amazon Fashion, including styles from Splendid, Daily Ritual, Calvin Klein, adidas, Rebecca Taylor, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Amazon Essentials and more, as well as kids styles from LOOK by crewcuts, Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson, and Simple Joys by Carter’s

Save up to 40% on select Under Armour clothing, shoes and accessories

Save up to 30% on select Lacoste clothing, shoes, and more

Save up to 50% on select J. Crew Mercantile clothing

Save up to 30% on select Calvin Klein clothing for men and women

Save up to 30% on select active wear from Champion, Spalding, and more

Save up to 30% on select fashion styles from Alo Yoga, True Religion, and more

Save up to 30% on select adidas clothing, shoes, and accessories

Save up to 60% on select Eddie Bauer clothing and accessories

Home & Kitchen

Save up to 30% on select Classic Brands Mattresses

Save up to 30% on select Furniture, Mattresses, and Area Rugs

Save up to 30% on select Ashley Mattresses and Furniture

Save up to 30% on select Linenspa Mattresses

Save on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuums

Save on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers

Save on Cricut cutting machines and accessories

Save on Linenspa mattress toppers

Save on Levoit air purifiers

Save on SodastreamSparkling Water Machines

Save on Vitamix Blenders and Accessories

Save on Rachael Ray Bakeware

Home Improvement

Save 30% on select Moen Products

Save 20% on Insinkerator Garbage Disposals

Save up to 20% off on Toto Products

Smart Home

Save 30% on Lutron Smart Dimmer Starter Kit

Save 28% on Caseta Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch

Save 32% on Furbo Dog Camera

Save up to 55% on Tp-Link Switch & Dot Bundle

Save up to 30% on Netgear routers

Major Appliances

Save 10% on FirstBuild Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save 10% on NewAir 126 Can Beverage Center

Save 20% on Avalon Bottom Loading Water Cooler

Amazon Brands and Exclusives

Save up to 50% on men’s and women’s clothing and more from Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, Goodthreads, Core 10, Buttoned Down and Lark & Ro

Save up to 40% on Belei skincare and Revly beauty supplements

Save up to 30% on everyday essentials from Presto!, Solimo, Happy Belly and Wickedly Prime

Save up to 30% on fitness, home, electronics accessories and more from AmazonBasics

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

Save up to 40% on Luxury Beauty Appliance brands, including BaBylissPRO, FOREO, Paul Mitchell and more

Save 30% or more on Luxury and Professional Beauty brands, including Mario Badescu, Clarisonic, RUSK and more

Up to 40% Off on beauty and personal care items from Revlon, Wahl, Remington and more

Save $99 on 23andMe’s Health + Ancestry Service

Save up to 50% on AncestryDNA

Buy AncestryDNA+Traits for only $69 to discover your ethnicity estimate and 26 of your most interesting personal traits.

Household Essentials

Save 35% on grocery Back-to-School brands, including Bubly, KIND, Gatorade and more

Save 30% on beverages from top brands, including Lavazza, Perrier, Starbucks and more

Save up to 40% on household essential brands, including Energizer, Hefty, Finish and more

Save up to 35% on Nutrition & Wellness brands, including Culturelle, up4, Dymatize and more

Toys & Baby Products

Save up to 40% on select toys and games including favorites from VTech, Crayola, and Exploding Kittens

Save up to 30% on select outdoor toys including NERF, Radio Flyer, and water tables from Step 2

Save 20% on Skip Hop baby products

Save 20% off or more on activity & gear brands, including Baby Einstein, Ingenuity, Disney Baby and more

Save on Summer Infant 3D Lite Convenience Stroller

Video Games

Automotive, Tools, Lawn & Garden

Save up to 30% on Castrol Motor Oil

Save up to 30% on Chemical Guys Car Care Kits

Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER products

Save 30% on the Westinghouse Inverter Generator

Save up to 50% on Firepits by Endless Summer

Save 36% on the Sun Joe SPX2598 Pressure Washer

Sports & Outdoors

Save 20% on the Bowflex Max Trainer M7 Cardio Machine

Save up to 20% on Gaiam Essential’s thick yoga mats

Save over 20% on Coleman Camping Equipment

Save 20% off Nautilus Fitness Equipment

Save 20% Off Schwinn Exercise Bikes and Equipment

Save 20% on select Champion products

Save 30% on Outdoor Essentials from CamelBak, Marmot, ExOfficio, Columbia, and Pure Fishing

Pets

Save 60% on a first pet food subscription

Save 32% on Furbo Dog Camera

Save up to 40% on SmartyPaws human and pet vitamins

Save 30% on an Exclusive Prime Day Throwback-themed BarkBox

Office Supplies

Save big on select HP office printers

Save 30% on Rocketbook executive and mini notebooks

Save up to 33% on HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer

Save 20% on select Paper Mate pens

Save 15% or more on Canon printers

Save 40% on 3D Systems FabPro 3D Printer, just $1,999

Save 35% on 3D Systems bundle including the FabPro 3D Printer + Curing unit, just $2,599

Save 30% on Dremel 3D Printers

Save 20% on LulzBot TAZ Pro 3D Printer, just $3,960, and on Monoprice Delta PRO 3D Printer, just $949

Save 15% or more on Brother printers

Save 25% on select Elmer’s Glue

Save on filament from top brands, including SainSmart and UP Fila Premium ABS 3D Printer Filament

Additional Deals from Across Amazon

Whole Foods Market – Amazon and Whole Foods Market are offering some of the deepest discounts of the year on summertime favorites in celebration of Prime Day. In addition, Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods Market in store or on Prime Now will receive a $10credit to use on Amazon for Prime Day. This offer is available until July 16. Visit wholefoods.com/primedayto learn more.

Amazon Music Unlimited – Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free of the premium music streaming service with purchase of select Amazon Echo devices during Prime Day.

Twitch Prime – Twitch Prime is going big for Prime Day 2019 with free content giveaways for Apex Legends and EA SPORTS titles. Twitch Prime is also bringing celebrities, top streamers, and Prime members together for the Twitch Prime Crown Cup featuring FIFA 19 and Apex Legends, with events in London and Las Vegas, streamed live on July 13 at twitch.tv/twitchprime.

Prime Video – Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to SHOWTIME or STARZ on Prime Video Channels or in app. Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to CBS All Access on Prime Video Channels.

Amazon Photos – Prime members who try Amazon Photos will get a $15Amazon credit.

Prime Book Box – Prime members new to Prime Book Box can get 30% off their first box (now $13.99 instead of $19.99) this Prime Day at amazon.com/PrimeBookBox.

Kindle Unlimited – Prime members new to Kindle Unlimited can get their first 3 months for FREE when they sign up, visit amazon.com/ku.

Audible – Audible members will enjoy exclusive access to a special offer on a selection of listener favorites including something for everyone

IMDbPro – For a limited time, Prime members can receive a 30-day free trial and save 60% on a new annual membership to IMDbPro, the essential resource for the entertainment industry, making it just $95 – the lowest price in IMDbPro history.

Prime Pantry – Save $10 off orders of $40 or more

Prime Now – Prime members can shop hundreds of Prime Day deals through Prime Now for delivery in as little as an hour. Save up to 50% on electronics, devices, home essentials, snacks, beverages, and more with exclusive deals. New to Prime Now? Prime members who have not yet tried Prime Now will receive $15 off their order of $35 or more through July 16.

AmazonFresh – Prime members shopping AmazonFresh can save up to 50% when shopping AmazonFresh, including $0.25 deals on Sabra Hummus, Cheetos, Double Stuf Oreos and more. Plus, new AmazonFresh customers can get $15 off their order of $35 or more.

Treasure Truck – Customers in select cities can save over 20% on upcoming Treasure Truck offers, including Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum and Lenovo Smart Tablet – sign-up for notifications at amazon.com/treasuretruck to get in on the latest treasure.

Woot! – Amazon's daily deal site is cranking up ridiculously good deals and shenanigans for Prime Day, with deep discounts and free shipping, only available to Prime members. In addition, Prime members get access to our world famous Bags of Crap (BOCs), a random collection of stuff that we shove into a box for just $10. Visit woot.com from July 14 through July 16 or download the Woot! App.