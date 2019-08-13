Graphic: Shep McAllister

Shortly after announcing the much-ballyhooed Switch Lite, Nintendo also quietly announced a tweaked Nintendo Switch proper with drastically improved battery life. Now, that new model is on sale, and ready to order.



The trick to making sure you get the new model is to look for the red box and/or the model number HAC-001(-01), but luckily for us, Amazon gave the new model its own, distinct product page, and it’s in stock right now for the $300 MSRP.

Is it worth upgrading if you already own a Switch? Probably not, since you can extend your Switch’s battery life essentially indefinitely with USB-C battery packs like this one. But if you still haven’t bought a Switch, Nintendo promises battery life of 4.5-9 hours, up from the original’s 2.5-6 hours, so this is definitely the model you should grab.