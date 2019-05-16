Photo: Amazon

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet—you know, the one you bought two Black Fridays ago because it was like thirty dollars—just got its first upgrade in years, while maintaining the same bargain basement $50 MSRP.



The new tablet features a faster processor, double the storage for the base model (16GB, vs. a paltry 8GB), support for microSD cards up to 512GB, and hands-free Alexa. Fundamentally, it’s still a cheap tablet that you can use to watch videos or play a few games—this isn’t an iPad Pro we’re talking about here—but that’s all most people tend to use their tablet for anyway.

Preorders are live now, and if you order it before it comes out on June 6, you’ll get a bonus $10 credit to spend on apps and games.