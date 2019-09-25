Today at its Seattle headquarters, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new improvements to its Alexa smart home operating system, as well as over a dozen new hardware products that can tap into it in various ways. Below are all the new gadgets Amazon announced today, as well as preorder links that we’ll be adding as they become available.
Echo Buds | $130
True wireless in-ear headphones with Alexa support and Bose noise cancelation tech. You can also use them with your phone’s voice assistant (Siri or Google Assistant), if you prefer. Shipping in time for the holidays.
Eero Wi-Fi Routers | $99 for one, $249 for three
Amazon’s promising easier setup, better performance, and easy integration with Alexa for common network management tasks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Echo Flex | $25
A tiny Echo that you plug straight into a power outlet. It also doubles as a USB gadget charger, and is compatible with third party accessories like night lights and motion sensors that plug into the bottom.
Advertisement
Echo Studio | $200
A big Echo smart speaker for audiophiles, featuring Dolby Atmos, and room-tuning 3D audio. You can even pair two of them together with an Echo Sub for Fire TV surround sound.
Advertisement
Echo | $100
It’s the Echo you know and love (?), but with the improved sound quality of last year’s Echo Plus.
Advertisement
Echo Dot With Clock | $60
It’s a Echo Dot...with a clock. It can wake you up in the morning, and you can tap the top to make it snooze.
Advertisement
Echo Show 8 | $130
Features the camera cover of the Echo Show 5, and the audio of the previous Echo Show 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Echo Glow | $30
It’s...an orb of light? For kids to stare at? They can poke it to make it change colors. I guess it’s better than Juuling.
Advertisement
Ring Retrofit Alarm Kit | $199
If you bought a house with existing alarm wiring, this kit promises to let you integrate it with a modern, wireless Ring security system.
Advertisement
Ring Stick-Up Cam | $100
An indoor/outdoor security camera that you can put anywhere. Also priced at $80 cheaper than the previous model.
Advertisement
Ring Indoor Cam | $60
An indoor security camera that can automatically shut itself off while you’re home, and turn back on when you’re away.
Advertisement
Amazon Smart Oven | $250
A convection oven and air fryer that can automatically scan and cook hundreds of prepackaged foods. Comes with a free Echo Dot, which can also be used to control the oven, naturally.
Advertisement
Ring Fetch
A pet tracker launching next year.
Echo Frames | $180 - Invite Only
Prescription glasses with tiny speakers built in for music and notifications. Alas, they aren’t AR glasses.
Advertisement
Echo Loop | $130 - Invite Only
A smart ring for your finger with built-in microphones.