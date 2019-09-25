Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today at its Seattle headquarters, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new improvements to its Alexa smart home operating system, as well as over a dozen new hardware products that can tap into it in various ways. Below are all the new gadgets Amazon announced today, as well as preorder links that we’ll be adding as they become available.



True wireless in-ear headphones with Alexa support and Bose noise cancelation tech. You can also use them with your phone’s voice assistant (Siri or Google Assistant), if you prefer. Shipping in time for the holidays.

Amazon’s promising easier setup, better performance, and easy integration with Alexa for common network management tasks.

A tiny Echo that you plug straight into a power outlet. It also doubles as a USB gadget charger, and is compatible with third party accessories like night lights and motion sensors that plug into the bottom.

A big Echo smart speaker for audiophiles, featuring Dolby Atmos, and room-tuning 3D audio. You can even pair two of them together with an Echo Sub for Fire TV surround sound.

It’s the Echo you know and love (?), but with the improved sound quality of last year’s Echo Plus.

It’s a Echo Dot...with a clock. It can wake you up in the morning, and you can tap the top to make it snooze.

Features the camera cover of the Echo Show 5, and the audio of the previous Echo Show 10.

It’s...an orb of light? For kids to stare at? They can poke it to make it change colors. I guess it’s better than Juuling.

Ring Retrofit Alarm Kit | $199

If you bought a house with existing alarm wiring, this kit promises to let you integrate it with a modern, wireless Ring security system.

An indoor/outdoor security camera that you can put anywhere. Also priced at $80 cheaper than the previous model.

An indoor security camera that can automatically shut itself off while you’re home, and turn back on when you’re away.

A convection oven and air fryer that can automatically scan and cook hundreds of prepackaged foods. Comes with a free Echo Dot, which can also be used to control the oven, naturally.

Ring Fetch

A pet tracker launching next year.

Echo Frames | $180 - Invite Only

Prescription glasses with tiny speakers built in for music and notifications. Alas, they aren’t AR glasses.

Echo Loop | $130 - Invite Only

A smart ring for your finger with built-in microphones.