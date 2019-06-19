Photo: Aged & Ore

Aged & Ore wowed us last year with its hand-blown whiskey glasses, and now they’re back with the most impressive way to travel with booze that we’ve ever seen.



The Travel Decanter is a half liter, hand blown glass decanter that you can encase in a form-fitting, double walled stainless steel shell. If you’re traveling with a pre-mixed cocktail, say to the park, that shell will keep it cold for hours on end. And if you’re just trying to check some whisky in your suitcase, it’ll ensure that it doesn’t spill all over your clothes. Best of all, the two halves of the shell double as drinking glasses, complete with 2 oz. indicators etched into the inside.

The Travel Decanter is up for preorder now, starting at just $35 for earlybird backers.