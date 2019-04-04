Photo: Kickstarter

Filippo Morato’s Suave wallet has proven to be a hit with our readers, and now, he’s back with some high quality leather Apple Watch bands, at affordable prices.



Starting at just $27 on Kickstarter, the straps are made from full grain, vegetable tanned Italian leather, and include high-end touches like leather band retainers and burnished edges along the entire length of the strap. They sent me one to try out, and even after wearing it nonstop for several days, it’s still got that new leather smell. It’s incredible soft on the wrist (no tugged hairs to speak of), and of course, it looks great. It’s high-end leather, so how could it not?

The campaign has about a week to go, and was fully funded within the first hour.